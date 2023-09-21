BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
September 21: The Day Zelensky Lost the War
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
178 views • 09/21/2023

Today is a historic turning point in the Russian-Ukrainian War. Future historians will record September 21, 2023 as the day when Ukrainian President Zelensky lost the war with Russia. The tide has shifted in Russia’s favor. World leaders are growing weary of Mr. Zelensky’s tactics, begging, and publicity stunts. We will see the war move to negotiating tables this fall unless Joe Biden does something very foolish, but I don’t think America’s ruling class will allow him to do it. Russia has won the war and Poland has won Ukrainian land. It will take many months, possibly a year, for these things to be worked out and settled, but we will look back to this day as the date when Zelensky lost the war. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/21/23 You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969. Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today! https://www.TruNewsGold.com Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves! https://www.AmericanReserves.com It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/ Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books! https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858 Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

Keywords
trunewsworld war 3syriarick wilesdoc burkhartzelenskyf 35lost the warmissing jetzelenksy lostseptember 21president lula
