September 21: The Day Zelensky Lost the War

Today is a historic turning point in the Russian-Ukrainian War. Future historians will record September 21, 2023 as the day when Ukrainian President Zelensky lost the war with Russia. The tide has shifted in Russia's favor. World leaders are growing weary of Mr. Zelensky's tactics, begging, and publicity stunts. We will see the war move to negotiating tables this fall unless Joe Biden does something very foolish, but I don't think America's ruling class will allow him to do it. Russia has won the war and Poland has won Ukrainian land. It will take many months, possibly a year, for these things to be worked out and settled, but we will look back to this day as the date when Zelensky lost the war. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/21/23


