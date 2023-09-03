BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ABSOLUTE PROOF OF BRIGHTEONS CENSORSHIP
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
7
214 views • 09/03/2023

Yesterday, Brighteon flat out censored me and won't post a video about the "Trump assassination narrative" that jumps ahead of their story line... Or maybe is just too truthful?  It's been posted yesterday on Bitchute and Rumble but Brighteon censored it. Now you know.

They're bullshit plan to lead you by the nose and use  as this major distraction gets messed up if you realize they can just use the death penalty. No one is trying to take him out unless it's some lone wolf actor or possibly an outside state actor trying to get civil war going in America. Problem is, it won't. America is too apathetic. The video is non-violent, non racist, barely even uses curse words. So, now you know. Stop with this crap about Mike  and Brighteon being some great free speech warrior. It ain't like that and I'm not just saying it. I have the evidence. It's there for you to see. So, what now? [email protected]

