How the U.S. Education Department Weaponized Schools Against US
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
1 view • 02/17/2023

A bill has been filed in Congress to shut down the U.S. Department of Education, which as The New American magazine's Alex Newman explains in this episode of Behind The Deep State, has been a critical tool in weaponizing schools against liberty, family, and America. Among other elements, Alex highlights how the U.S. Department of Education and the federal government more broadly centralized control over all schools, and then injected radical ideology into classrooms across America, in addition to dumbing down the nation's children. Congressman Thomas Massie's bill is one way to begin dismantling the machine and defanging the Deep State!


Watch the interview with Charlotte Iserbyt: https://thenewamerican.com/alex-newman-charlotte-iserbyt-on-killing-america-via-education/


For more great content, visit TheNewAmerican.com

educationalex newmanthomas massiethe new americanbehind the deep state
