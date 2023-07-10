Brighteon Broadcast News, July 10th, 2023 - WORSE THAN CBDCs: Globalists publish plan for worldwide financial ENSLAVEMENT under "unified ledger"

0:00 Intro

2:00 Jamie Foxx

6:05 Chlorine Dioxide

11:10 DCTV

17:15 BRICS Breaking News

34:23 Bizarre Moment

41:50 Elon Musk

50:57 "Unified Ledger"

1:06:55 Interview with Dr. Kirk Moore





- Russia confirms a new BRICS gold-backed #crypto solution will be introduced to the world

- De-dollarization will accelerate as the world drops the weaponized greenback currency

- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen bows like a whimpering DOG in front of China official

- China restricts exports of gallium and germanium, choking off U.S. supply chains

- Massive Starlink manufacturing facility in Central Texas photographed with huge underground tunnels

- BIS publishes plan for total worldwide enslavement of the masses

- All financial assets will be "tokenized" and controlled by a "unified ledger"

- Globalists can alter the ledger at any time, to take away your assets based on your social credit score

- You will literally OWN NOTHING (and be doped up with psychiatric drugs to "be happy")

- Full interview with Dr. Kirk Moore, who is persecuted by the U.S. government





