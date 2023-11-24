Surveillance State Threatens Humanity | John Whitehead -- MAKE SURE TO READ THE DESCRIPTION, AND WATCH THE SHORT VIDEO LINKED DIRECTLY UNDERNEATH IN THE DESCRIPTION AREA

NOTA BENE: While John Whitehead, of course, speaks CORRECTLY of CORPORATISM, he seems to be ignorant on the fact that the so called “government” IS ALSO A CORPORATION!!

The so called "government" is a PRIVATE GLOBALIST CORPORATION, MASQUERADING AS A Government!

KNOW THAT THIS IS SO, AND THAT YOU DON’T EVEN HAVE TO CARE WHAT THAT CORPORATION WANTS!! Please watch the short video that is directly linked underneath in this description section. LEARN HOW THE GAME IS PLAYED, and DELIVER YOURSELF FROM THEIR ENSLAVEMENT SCHEME!

"Politicians", I.E. CORPORATE LACKEYS FOR THE CORPORATE GLOBALIST CRIME SYNDICATE, are NOT supposed to fight for the people, but instead, THEY BLINDLY SERVE THEIR CORPORATE MASTERS, THAT I REFER TO AS THE CORPORATE GLOBALISTS (CRIME SYNDICATE).

“What we call Congress is a corrupt institution,” says John Whitehead, president of the Rutherford Institute, “It’s run by the corporations.”

To fight against the surveillance state its going to take people who are not out there just for money, but who actually desire freedom.

KNOW THAT NO ONE NEEDS TO FIGHT AGAINST THE SURVEILLANCE STATE. ALL THAT WE ALL NEED TO DO IS TO SIMPLY NOT WANT IT, AND NOT ACCEPT IT, AND NOT COLLABORATE WITH IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

WHEN WE THE PEOPLE NOT MAKE IT HAPPEN, THEN IT WILL NOT HAPPEN.

Know what you are, and STAND YOUR GROUND!!🔻

🎥 Watch: Understand UCC Maritime Admiralty Law & Liberate Yourself From Commercial Globalist Enslavement

https://rumble.com/v1qsgpy-understand-ucc-maritime-admiralty-law-and-liberate-yourself-from-commercial.html