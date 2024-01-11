Create New Account
South Africa’s ICJ case will go back decades (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published a month ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at-

https://youtu.be/Mp9MZ049K4E?si=M2eoHDtc7I9TNWLh

11 Jan 2024 #Israel #Palestine #Gaza

The International Court of Justice is set to hear arguments on Thursday, on whether Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

The case was brought by South Africa.

Israel's expected to offer a defence on Friday.


The case brought by South Africa accuses Israel of violating the 1948 UN Genocide convention, with mass killings, expulsions, and statements describing Palestinians as sub-human.


Ahead of that hearing, Israel has continued to pound the Gaza Strip with airstrikes.

25,000 Palestinians, more than 10,000 of them children, have been killed so far.

The UN says Gaza has become uninhabitable.


Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank have been rallying in support of South Africa's case.

The territory has seen a surge in illegal settler activity, attacks and Israeli army raids.

From the Hague, Step Vaessen begins our coverage.


Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker is monitoring the latest developments from the occupied East Jerusalem.


