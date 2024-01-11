South Africa’s ICJ case will go back decades (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at-

The International Court of Justice is set to hear arguments on Thursday, on whether Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

The case was brought by South Africa.

Israel's expected to offer a defence on Friday.





The case brought by South Africa accuses Israel of violating the 1948 UN Genocide convention, with mass killings, expulsions, and statements describing Palestinians as sub-human.





Ahead of that hearing, Israel has continued to pound the Gaza Strip with airstrikes.

25,000 Palestinians, more than 10,000 of them children, have been killed so far.

The UN says Gaza has become uninhabitable.





Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank have been rallying in support of South Africa's case.

The territory has seen a surge in illegal settler activity, attacks and Israeli army raids.

From the Hague, Step Vaessen begins our coverage.





Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker is monitoring the latest developments from the occupied East Jerusalem.





