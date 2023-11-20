Jews & Saudis - A Match Made in Hell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We keep hearing from these corrupt scumbags in Washington how wonderful life would be if only the two most lawless, most violent, most hated nations on earth (the Israelis and the Saudis) would agree to join forces and exploit the innocent populations of the world with that special lawlessness and violence of the Jews combined with the oil money of the greasy medieval Saudis.
As usual the only truth you will hear on this subject is right here on the Harry Vox channel.
Mirrored - Harry Vox - EU