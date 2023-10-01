BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FLASHBACK: EPOCH TV The Beau Show | Bill Gates: “But Epstein Is Dead!”
65 views • 10/01/2023

EPOCH TV | The Beau Show

Bill Gates: “But Epstein Is Dead!” 

Bill Gates is a major name in the philanthropic world, but his recent divorce from his wife Melinda and the revelation that he had a cozy friendship with Jeffrey Epstein has shined a new light on this man that seems to have received little criticism. I take a deeper look at the Gates Foundation and the history of a man who has spun a very careful image to the public.0


source:

https://youtu.be/fQO2WVPWFko?si=ywl5OP1VxC002dWj


#BillGates #JeffreyEpstein #GatesFoundation

