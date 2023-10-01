FLASHBACK: EPOCH TV The Beau Show | Bill Gates: “But Epstein Is Dead!”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | The Beau Show
Bill Gates: “But Epstein Is Dead!”
Bill Gates is a major name in the philanthropic world, but his recent divorce from his wife Melinda and the revelation that he had a cozy friendship with Jeffrey Epstein has shined a new light on this man that seems to have received little criticism. I take a deeper look at the Gates Foundation and the history of a man who has spun a very careful image to the public.0
source:
https://youtu.be/fQO2WVPWFko?si=ywl5OP1VxC002dWj
#BillGates #JeffreyEpstein #GatesFoundation