Scott Ritter: "Israel Has Just Done The Unthinkable... We can't allow this to continue.."

Scott Ritter, a U.S.-based international relations analyst who previously worked as a weapons inspector for the United Nations, called for the abolishment of the state of Israel due to its brutality against Palestinian civilians. At least 20,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed in incessant Israeli attacks since October.
In a message he posted on X, Ritter said the world would be “better without Israel.”
“After watching Israeli troops drive a bulldozer into a hospital, crushing innocent civilians, patients, and medical personnel, I’ve come to the conclusion that maybe the world would be better off without Israel,” he said, adding that Jews would be welcome to live in peace as citizens of Palestine.
“But this aberration we call Israel has got to go,” he said.
Mirrored - Inner Vision