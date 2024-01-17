What the jab has done....

This video is in German but it has English subtitles. It is truly shocking to see the damage this `vaccination` has done to people worldwide. What happened in Germany, has happened in every country worldwide. The new film UN-SEEN by Patricia Marchart and Georg Sabransky is dedicated to those children and young people who have suffered serious health and social side effects as a result of the coronavirus vaccination. It is a cautious film that does not make any loud noises. The focus is on the fate of the young people and their families. The film also gives a voice to proven experts in pediatrics, adolescent medicine and infectiology. It is a film that is intended to stimulate thought and discussion.