Old Towers (2019, Mega Drive)

Old Towers is a puzzle game developed by Russian company Retro Souls and published by Mega Cat Studios.

The game divided into levels. Each level consists a tower which often spreads vertically across several screens. The goal in each level is to collect all coins in the level and reach the exit. You control one or several characters, depending on the level, and all of them have to reach the exit.

Similar to games like The Power, your character can only move and will go into a direction until he hits an obstacle. If he touches coins along the way, those will be collected. You switch any time between characters as long they are standing still. There is also a view mode where can scroll along the tower to plan your steps.

There are many things which can kill your character, like moving skulls, shots fired from statue heads or spikes. If you get killed, you have to start over again. You only got a limited number of lives, after that it's game over. You can also restart the level any time without punishment.