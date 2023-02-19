BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Walter Veith - The Rebellion: The Earth Between Light And Darkness
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
305 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • 02/19/2023

Please take a seat and join Prof Walter Veith and Henry Stober on exciting journeys through one of the most breathtaking countries on earth: Iceland. Hardly any other place on earth offers such a spectrum of magnificent nature. A perfect backdrop to record "THE EARTH BETWEEN LIGHT AND DARKNESS". Did you know that there was a rebellion in heaven? Prof. Veith gives an impressive account of what took place in the heavens before the creation of our planet. This rebellion brought a dramatic change for the whole universe. It is about nothing less than life or death, future or hopelessness. Walter Veith is an experienced speaker from South Africa. He travels to numerous places around the world with his selected lectures. Thereby he has helped numerous people to get a better understanding of the important topic of "THE GREAT CONFLICT BETWEEN LIGHT AND DARKNESS". Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com

Keywords
rebellionwalterhenryveithstober
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy