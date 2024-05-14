Republican House members suggest laws sending campus protesters to Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A group of House Republicans led by Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) introduced a pair of bills Wednesday that would send anti-Israel protesters and others to Gaza or cancel visas if they are convicted of a crime on a college campus.
The Study Abroad Act will cancel visas for those who have been arrested “for rioting or unlawful protest” or for establishing, participating, or promoting an encampment on college campuses since Oct. 7, 2023 — the date of Hamas’s invasion of Israel.
Just in case anyone was in any doubt who controls the USA.
Further Info:College anti-Israel agitators would be sent to Gaza under new House GOP bill
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=287477
Mirrored - The Washington Examiner
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/