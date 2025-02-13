👍Robert F Kennedy Jr confirmed as 'Secretary of Health and Human Services'. Vote: Yea 52/Nay 48

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This morning: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed by the Senate as President Trump’s secretary of Health and Human Services on Thursday, capping a contentious fight over his skepticism on vaccines that had divided Republicans. Senators voted 52-48 to place Kennedy, 71, atop the nation’s health bureaucracy with oversight of a budget of roughly $1.7 trillion. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) opposed Kennedy’s confirmation, along with every Democrat. RFK Jr., a longtime environmental lawyer and vaccine skeptic had received assurances this week from Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) that they would back him, easing the path to Trump’s cabinet.