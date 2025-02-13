BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
👍Robert F Kennedy Jr confirmed as 'Secretary of Health and Human Services'. Vote: Yea 52/Nay 48
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
199 views • 7 months ago

This morning: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed by the Senate as President Trump’s secretary of Health and Human Services on Thursday, capping a contentious fight over his skepticism on vaccines that had divided Republicans. Senators voted 52-48 to place Kennedy, 71, atop the nation’s health bureaucracy with oversight of a budget of roughly $1.7 trillion. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) opposed Kennedy’s confirmation, along with every Democrat. RFK Jr., a longtime environmental lawyer and vaccine skeptic had received assurances this week from Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) that they would back him, easing the path to Trump’s cabinet.


politicseventscurrent
