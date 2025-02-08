What’s the Secret to Impacting Children’s Faith?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discover the heartfelt stories and transformative wisdom of children’s ministry veterans Ghyslaine Iles and Marijke De Riggs, who’ve dedicated 30 years to nurturing young hearts. In this powerful conversation, they reveal:
The emotional moment a girl from their Bible club in Cahill broke down in tears, asking, “Why did you leave us?”—a testament to their lifelong impact.
How technology has reshaped ministry—from flannel boards to YouTube—and creative ways to keep children engaged today.
Hilarious yet profound lessons, like the Jonah and the fish vomit dilemma, and how a 4-year-old’s prayer about angels left them speechless.
Why home spiritual growth is foundational (Proverbs 22:6) and how churches can support families in raising faithful children.
Strategies to overcome modern challenges like competing with media platforms and making Bible stories unforgettable.
Perfect for parents, Sunday school teachers, and church volunteers, this video will inspire you to deepen your impact on the next generation!