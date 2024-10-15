BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kellogg’s Denies Vani Hari & State Reps Entrance Into HQ
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
Follow
215 views • 7 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Crowd screaming: Let us in, Let us in, ...!

Kellogg's HQ security guard: I'm with corporate security, I'm not a spoke person. I am here to facilitate the delivery of the petitions. Okay, all right, so we're very peaceful. Don't worry, don't worry. Indoor is card access only, so we cannot let anybody in today.

Vani Hari (TheFoodBabe): Okay? So you're not going.... No one's gonna come in to do this delivery.

Kellogg's HQ security guard: We don't have ... I will take these. We will take these where they need to go. And, Leadership will review them.

Vani Hari (TheFoodBabe): We're here at Kellogg's headquarters. We were met by security to handle the petitions, but no one actually working for Kellogg's has come to sit down with us or meet with us today, and instead, they told us they would take the petitions, and that was it. And then I look up, and I see employees looking out the window, staring at us from the building, and then I see a sign that an employee had written on their whiteboard: "get off our lawn." And at that moment, I kind of lost it. I got pretty mad.

And I've realized that Kellogg's action here today is turning their backs on American citizens everywhere. And from this point forward, no American should buy Kellogg's products.

We want the same safer ingredients you sell other countries, what they're doing by selling us more toxic versions of the exact same product is un-American. It's unethical and it's immoral, and it has to stop, and from this point forward, I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure every American knows the truth about Kellogg's and demand they don't buy a single Kellogg's product ever again until they make these changes.


Watch the march to Kellogg's HQ on TheHighwire: https://thehighwire.com/

Keywords
healthnewschildrenpoisontruthhighwiretoxincerealkelloggsfoodbabe
