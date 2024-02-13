BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Crisis of Humaneness
ALLATRA TV
ALLATRA TV
6 followers
23 views • 02/13/2024

Today, in the modern world, there are all the opportunities for building the Creative Society: people, technologies, and resources. Right now there is a chance to save this world by changing the format of society's development from consumerist to Creative. Together we can ensure that all of us, the entire society, would only gain something greater and better. So that we stop getting sick, so that we stop needing anything, and so that we stop being afraid of tonight and tomorrow. After all, we can do it. But why aren’t we doing it? Here’s a paradox that is concealed in us. #crisis #humaneness #CreativeSociety

Keywords
crisisparadoxcreative societyhumanenesssave this world
