Holy Cow! Pfizer Subsidiary Has Injected 100 Million Animals With mRNA Technology!
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
318 views • 03/02/2023

Hunters beware! Zoetis is a subsidiary of Pfizer and has quietly injected 100 million animals with the horrific mRNA technology. Livestock has also started to receive mRNA injections.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. Speed the Shift - 100 Million Animals Have Been Injected With mRNA Technology and Hardly Anyone Knows?

https://speedtheshift.org/2023/03/01/100-million-animals-have-been-injected-with-mrna-technology-and-vegetables-and-hardly-anyone-knows/


2. The New American - The Ben Armstrong Show

https://thenewamerican.com/mrna-vaccines-in-your-food-globalists-look-to-vaccinate-livestock/


3. [your] NEWS - Dr. Robert Malone Substack mRNA Vaccines in Livestock and Companion Animals Are Here Now

https://yournews.com/2023/01/13/2491362/mrna-vaccines-in-livestock-and-companion-animals-are-here-now/


4. The Exposé - Deaths in Singapore hit record 60-year highs after the rollout of covid injections

https://expose-news.com/2023/03/01/deaths-in-singapore-hit-record-60-year-highs/


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
animalspfizermrna
