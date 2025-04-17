© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The entire scam of electric cars is now becoming clear to the majority of the populace, as they’re finally discovering that it costs more to own, maintain, and "fuel" an electric car than any standard vehicle.
Not to mention the electricity that charges these batteries comes from power grids, which mostly rely on fossil fuels. Oops. So much for all that bragging about that smaller carbon footprint.