Nick Fuentes: Trump's position on #abortion and the election.





If Trump positions himself wrong on abortion, he will lose and #Biden and the democrats will simply make abortion access the law of the land.





#Trump has also been slipping in the polls. We have to be under the mindset of fighting for every inch to win!





https://twitter.com/BoooW0o/status/1777721855488524442





