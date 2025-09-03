© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Marvel Zombies Trailer Released | Blade Leads the Fight on Disney+
Marvel Zombies is set to premiere on Disney+ with a gripping new animated series revealing zombified versions of your favorite Marvel heroes. Featuring action-packed scenes and Blade as the key vampire hunter, the show delivers horror, humor, and Marvel excitement like never before. Watch the thrilling trailer and get ready for the undead invasion!
