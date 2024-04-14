BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dimension-Hopping Tech, Return of the Anunnaki, and UFO Best Evidence
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
124 views • 04/14/2024

Michael Salla


Apr 13, 2024


Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – April 13, 2024


Topics


The WhyFiles releases an informative analysis of Sumerian historical records of the Anunnaki

The weaponization of AI in the Gaza war is a big problem as the UN Sec Gen rightly points out

George Adamski Photos & Videos of UFOs are the Best Evidence of ET Contact

Another smear attack on Elena Danaan for her support of Enki/Ea

Some members of Congress still support UFO transparency despite official pushback

Russia's Secret Space Program: Its Enigmatic Psi-Corps & Non-Human Connection - New Webinar

The head of US Space Command, Gen Stephen Whiting, says that Five Eyes nations along with Germany and France are in the process of setting up "Operation Olympic Defender" that will "optimize space operations".

Highlights from The Crypto Terrestrials webinar

Prof Avi Loeb speculates that extraterrestrials may be able to visit Earth through dimension-hopping technologies.

The US Space Force Chief of Space Operations, Gen Chance Saltzman, along with the military space chiefs of 18 allied nations, met in Colorado Springs and have issued a joint statement on space cooperation.

Compelling presentation on Anunnaki/Anakh history by French archeologist Elena Danaan.


Twitter Feed: / michaelsalla


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWFAceWCXcM

Keywords
russiaufoaicongresswarevidencesecret space programtechannunakienkigazaweaponizationweek in reviewet contactexopoliticsgeorge adamskielena danaanavi loebmichael sallagen stephen whitingcrypto terrestrialsdimension-hoppingoperation olympic defendergen chance saltzman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy