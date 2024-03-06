BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WEF Orders Govt’s To Digitize Billions of Citizens’ Brains Before Mass Extinction Event
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
1717 views • 03/06/2024

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab has announced plans to extend the lives of his chosen few by using avatars, algorithms and a slew of non-specified injections.

Meanwhile the rest of humanity will be left to perish in a mass extinction event the global elite are referring to behind closed doors as a “biotic catastrophe” in which at least 90% of the human race is wiped out.

If you thought the great replacement taking place in the US via the wide-open border was diabolical, wait until you hear what the global elite have in store for humanity at large.

- For sponsorship opportunities please email: [email protected]

- Claim your ownership stake in The People's Voice: https://collective.thepeoplesvoice.tv

Mirrored - The People's Voice

Keywords
depopulationworld economic forumwefmass extinction eventklaus schwabyuval noah harariyoung global leadersuseless humansglobal shapers community
