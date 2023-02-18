East Palestine Needs Our Prayers! Asbury Revival Is Spreading; Headline News 2/17/23

Weekly News Report- Toxic fumes engulfed the skies over a small Eastern Ohio town, East Palestine, but help and answers are in short supply; FEMA has even denied the Ohio Governor's request for assistance saying the explosion does not fall within their mission statement of natural disastor aid. Ohio Senator, JD Vance, visited East Palestine and found ground water bubbling up chemicals from a creek bed.



Tone deaf Nikki Haley has thrown her neo-con hat into the 2024 presidential race by coming out and saying the United States needs to do more, not less, to bolster Ukraine.





An Illinois balloon hobby group thinks the US might have accidently shot down their balloon over Alaska.





Meanwhile an outpouring of God's Spirit is growing across the nation as revivals are popping up all over following a group of college students at Asbury University who have kept a 24/7 prayer and worship meeting going that is attracting people from all over the world.





All of that much more ahead in this week's Headline News!





Meanwhile an outpouring of God's Spirit is growing across the nation as revivals are popping up all over following a group of college students at Asbury University who have kept a 24/7 prayer and worship meeting going that is attracting people from all over the world.





