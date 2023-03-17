How to crack open a coconut with a knife

For more better quality videos check out,

https://www.subscribestar.com/chadzuber1972

https://www.youtube.com/@SurvivalAdventure-sw5xo/featured

https://odysee.com/@Chadzuber:e

https://www.bitchute.com/ChadZuber/

https://rumble.com/user/ChadZuber

More video's will be added to Brighteon once the upload limit has been lifted.

Easy technique to neatly crack open a coconut in half using a bowie knife. This video was shot near Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico.

