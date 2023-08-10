X22 REPORT Ep 3135b - Who’s The Conductor? What Role Can The Military Play? Think Stages, Indictments, Boomerang

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3135b - August 9, 2023
Who’s The Conductor? What Role Can The Military Play? Think Stages, Indictments, Boomerang
The patriots are now showing the people the criminal syndicate. This has been planned from the very beginning, Trump is the conductor. The military and the military intelligence is playing their role. The plan is being done in stages to wake people up and trap and expose the [DS] in the process. All the indictments that they are throwing at Trump will boomerang on the them in the end.
