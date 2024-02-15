"Over the last 111 days, since October 7, Isræl has consistently denied targeting civilians. Well, in this video, I am going to show you that in the history of its occupation, not only does Isræl actively target civilians, but they specifically target children.





More importantly, I explain why they do it.





We all have been collectively forced to observe the core of unmitigated and unbounded state terrorism carried out by Isræl, shielded by the sponsorship of the wide majority of the Global North, their governments, and their media. The institutionalized Isræli policies that involve the actions of killing, maiming, abducting, abusing, jailing, and r@p!ng children has yet to be brought to the forefront of Western consciousness.





I hope this video helps create said consciousness."

