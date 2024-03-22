Is the TikTok Bill Constitutional? Is It Really About National Security? We Debate.

Congress is coming after TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media platform that’s very popular with young people. The House recently passed a bill that, if enacted into law, would ban the app in the United States unless China divests from it (which isn’t likely to happen). The main reason for this proposal, according to Congress, is national security. In today’s episode, The New American’s Dennis Behreandt, Steve Bonta, and Joe Wolverton debate whether or not the bill is constitutional, whether the “national security” argument is believable, and whether this could lead to the banning of other platforms, specifically X and Rumble.





Time stamps:





@ 4:50 | Is the TikTok ban constitutional?





@ 16:00 | Does TikTok really pose a national security threat?





@ 32:35 | Is this really just a ploy to ban social media platforms the U.S. government doesn’t like?





