Truth and Righteousness

Yahsdaughter137777
155 Subscribers
16 views
Published a month ago

We will get in your way if you have an antiGod  and antiChrist spirit until we are taken off the earth like Christ.  And we will do it unlike man, for our weapons are not carnal.  The reward of antichrist spirits is SHAME that spans eternity; in other words, it goes beyond this life in flesh.

Keywords
tribulationnwopandemicresetmarkofthebeast

