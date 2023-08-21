THE OCEANS ARE NOT RISING. HOW YOU CAN SEE FOR YOURSELF.

The Oceans Are Not Rising And Here Is What You Need To Think About.





Some of you got upset about the post that I made showing that Sydney Harbor does not have any difference in the ocean levels around it. Some of you asked me to check the tides. I assume that you assume that I do not know what ocean tides are. This one is simple. Any human structure that is not currently underwater was built to be above the high tide line.





Remember, both the sun and the moon pull on our oceans and gravity is not equally as strong all over the globe. Ocean tides will come in and they will go back out but I can assure you, not a single solitary developing company would ever build right beside the ocean if they knew that the high tide line would have their structure underwater. It is all a lie, don't believe the hype.





