Hog Butcher Day 2: Kune Kune Heritage Hog Red Meat Steaks

Hog Butcher Day 2: Kune Kune Heritage Hog Red Meat SreaksFrom Piggie to Pork Chop. Here at God's Little Acre we believe God designed us to be a part of where our food comes from. For the past several decades, humans have become far too distant from the food they consume and this creates a chasm in society where we no longer appreciate or are thankful for what goes into our bodies. Look around, society is not benefiting at all from this rift, we are less healthy than ever before, but it doesn't have to be that way! Raising our own pork and chicken is all part of a spiritual journey for us and we hope to show you how natural God made this process to be. We ARE supposed to be connected to the food we eat, caring for the animals and plants while they are alive, in order that we may honor them as they provide the nutrition God designed our bodies to derive from them. We have been so blessed by caring for these animals, loving them, feeding them, and yes, even cuddling them. This is how LIFE is supposed to be. They can eat the grass and food we can't eat, we need the protein they provide and the soil needs the fertilizer they produce. It's only since man tried to mess with God's natural cycle that the health of our bodies and soil ran amuck. We're here to regenerate that cycle, God's perfect Planet Design.***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!

www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks





SAVE on Old School Survival Boot Camp tickets with my presenter discount codes! 140

hands-on or interactive class (over 20 just for the kiddos!) in homesteading, survival, bushcraft, herbalism, off grid living, foraging, martial arts, emergency medicine, butchering, blacksmithing,

and homeschooling. Coupon code "rchicks15" for $15 off 3-day passes and "rchicks7" for $7 off 2-day passes. www.oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%