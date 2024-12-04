Zakaria Zubeidi, a Freedom Tunnel prisoner

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Three years have passed since the Freedom Tunnel and the great escape, whose engineer was the prisoner sentenced to life in prison, Mahmoud Al-Arda, from the town of Araba, south of Jenin. We spoke with Uncle Jamal Zubeidi Abu Anton, the uncle of prisoner Zakaria, and he explained to us Zakaria’s loss of his brother Daoud, his cousins Naim and Mohammed, and his son Mohammed after his escape with his comrades from Gilboa prison. Zakaria commented on his son’s martyrdom: It is natural for him to be martyred and to be a resistance fighter; because if he were not, I would have failed in raising him.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 30/11/2024
