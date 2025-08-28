Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 28, 2025 - Reversing cancer with FRUIT, conversations with RON PAUL and mind-blowing AI advances

- AI Advancements and Positive News (0:11)

- Food Testing and Labor Day Sale (2:57)

- AI in Music and Emotional Expression (7:25)

- AI's Potential for Manipulation and Political Influence (17:10)

- Critique of Burning Man and AI Industry Developments (24:44)

- Mass Shooting and Intelligence Community Psyop (28:58)

- Vaccine News and Genocide Allegations (37:36)

- Tech Giants and Genocide in Gaza (43:56)

- AI and the Future of Humanity (1:00:17)

- Interview with Michael Tour from Delilah Home (1:20:05)

- Organic Cotton Sourcing and Environmental Standards (1:24:59)

- Quality and Care of Organic Cotton Products (1:29:26)

- Differences Between Organic and Conventional Cotton (1:31:39)

- Expanding Product Lines and Sustainability (1:34:26)

- Introduction of Dry Tech Towels (1:40:48)

- Challenges of Tariffs and Global Trade (2:00:15)

- Community Involvement and Philanthropy (2:03:05)

- Ron Paul's Perspective on Economic and Political Issues (2:13:27)

- The Role of Gold and Silver in Economic Stability (2:14:04)

- The Impact of Government Policies on Economic Freedom (2:26:08)

- Ron Paul's Message on Freedom and Prosperity (2:27:43)

- Ron Paul's Legacy and Health Ranger's Introduction (2:43:07)

- Labor Day Event Specials and Free Gifts (2:45:22)

- New Product Launch and Community Support (2:47:33)





