The Alien Agenda. A Slide Show by Preston Dennett - Part 1 of 3

Part 1 of 3. This is our first Meetup with Preston Dennett! You can join our Zoom videos at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact .

Why are ETs here? What is their agenda on our planet? In this original power-point presentation, UFO researcher Preston Dennett answers these questions and more using firsthand cases from across the world. While contact can be (and often is) scary and traumatic, the evidence shows that the ETs are not here to scare, harm or takeover. Instead, they have a mission of healing, teaching, guiding, warning and waking people up. Everything we know about ETs comes from one source: those who’ve had contact with them.

Preston shared some of the most interesting, extensive and revealing cases from his research, showing the reasons behind the worldwide contact program.

--Three people experience a USO encounter that explains a strange and well-known aspect of UFO activity.

--A mother takes her son to the dentist, only to discover a strange ‘foreign body’ under his molar tooth. This alien implant case reveals a profound reason behind UFO contact.

--When a young mother sees a gray alien outside her bedroom window looking down at her newborn son, she is terrified. This fascinating and unique case shows one of the main ET agendas.

--In March of 1967, UFOs visited Malmstrom AFB shutting down many ICBM nuclear missiles. Now a new firsthand witness steps forward.

These are just a few of the many interesting cases that you will hear about, each revealing the alien agenda on our planet. Preston Dennett is a MUFON field investigator, and the author of more than 30 books and 100 articles.

Website: www.prestondennett.weebly.com

Email: [email protected]

You-Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOntTQrEbD94Gjfc0UXC46A

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/preston.dennett/

Preston E Dennett (@PrestonEDennett) / Twitter

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prestonedennett/

Preston Dennett Biography

Preston Dennett began investigating UFOs and the paranormal in 1986 when he discovered that his family, friends and co-workers were having dramatic unexplained encounters. Since then, he has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and investigated a wide variety of paranormal phenomena. He is a field investigator for the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), a ghost hunter, a paranormal researcher, and the author of 30 books and more than 100 articles on UFOs and the paranormal. Several of his books have been Amazon UFO bestsellers. His articles have appeared in numerous magazines including Fate, Atlantis Rising, MUFON UFO Journal, Nexus, Paranormal Magazine, UFO Magazine, Phenomena Magazine, Mysteries Magazine, Ufologist and others. His writing has been translated into several different languages including German, French, Portuguese, Russian, and Icelandic. He has appeared on numerous radio and television programs, including Midnight in the Desert with Art Bell, Coast-to-Coast and also the History Channel’s Deep Sea UFOs and UFO Hunters and Ancient Aliens. His research has been presented in the LA Times, the LA Daily News, the Dallas Morning News and other newspapers*.* He has taught classes on various paranormal subjects and lectures across the United States.

