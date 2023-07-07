BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bill Gates to Own Humans 5% Monkey 5% Misc Gates Patents 90% Human? (Science Fiction)
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
79 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
92 views • 07/07/2023

Fiction based on Current Events. More: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick &

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews

Audio Recorded by Steven G. Erickson July 6 in the afternoon 2023 Salem New Hampshire USA. Counters can be reset to zero, & often lock up. So, actual views can be off the charts for any of my videos. Some of my channels have way more comments & votes than views. That is not possible unless there is some sort of manipulation. When aren't we censored by ADL, WEF, Rothschild, Criminal Corporate, Chinese, & Israeli UN Int'l Police Union Satanic Cult of Homosexual Pedophile Child Trafficking B.A.R. Association?

Steven G. Erickson, 215 S. Broadway Suite 217, Salem NH 03079 Cell (not WhatsApp) 1 Eight Six Zero 574 0695

Story Written By Steven G. Erickson Copyrighted

Is the ADL still angry w/ me 6 decades later for being a 5 year old whistle blower 1969 calling newspapers saying they intended on killing all Whites w/ Operation Helter Skelter? More: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick #Resist #ArrestSusanRice #StopTheBS #HangTheGreens #MeToo #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #NoPedoJoe #Restore45 #TheStarkRavingViking More videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews

Keywords
comedyhumorcreative writingsarcasm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy