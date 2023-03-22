Timeline for the Second Coming of the Lord in 42 years.

These are the last days or end times of the kingdoms of men; the USA, Russia, China, etc. When you live by Satan's mega-sword Rev. 6:2, every wind of the doctrine of men, you will die by it Dan. 2:44; 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3; Matt. 26:52. The Kingdom of Elohim is as one day to Elohim, but to men, it is 1,000 years divided into two ages by the fall into the kingdoms of men 2 Pet. 3:8; Rom. 5:12: Gen. 2:17-4:12; 2 Thess. 2:1-11. The Lord warned us that we would have to endure the suffering of the kingdoms of men until the first coming of Christ in 70AD, and the second coming of Christ in 2065AD Job; 1 Thess. 2:1-11; James 5:7-11.





The second coming of Christ is at hand as the Sword of the Spirit Rev. 5:1ff identifies Satan as the man of sin, who rules over the kingdoms of men in the last days or end times 2 Thess. 2:3-4; Rev. 5:1ff; Rom. 5:12; Heb. 1:2; Dan. 2:44; 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Micah 7:15.





Satan, the first preacher among men Rom. 5:12 tried to get Job to follow him by bringing him pain, suffering, and death. Satan pretended to be Christ 2 Thess. 2:4. Job believed Christ was punishing him. He believed he knew the mind of Elohim 1 Cor. 2:11; Jer. 10:23 and could debate the Lord. The same happens with us. Satan, the demon and antichrist, pretended to be Jehovah during the Roman apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3-4; Rom. 5:12, lies to us convincing us that religions of men are as good as one faith from Elohim Christianity. The prince of the power of the air convinced the Catholic church and all those in his kingdoms to deny Christ's authority by trading the Perfect Law of Liberty James 1:25, Royal Law of Love James 2:8, AKA The Rod of Iron Rev. 12:5, and salvation from above for the bibles of men 2 Thess. 2:10. We traded one faith from Elohim Christianity for the subjective truth and pseudo-science religions of men or Satan's mega sword, of every wind of the doctrine of men Rev. 6:2; John 8:32; Eph. 4:14. The Lord made humanity to eat of the tree of knowledge of good and evil for 6,000 years so that we would understand that we need the Bible and one faith from Elohim Christianity!





If you deny the promise of the second coming 2 Pet. 3:4 and believe your moral opinion is as good as Jehovah's. If you believe you know the mind of Elohim, can preach for Him, or debate Him, you should answer the 40 questions the Lord asked Job in chapter 38ff. from the oldest, God-breathed book: Job!





The ways of men are to live by the sword. The only thing men can bring to the table when trying to stand between Elohim and men is suffering and pain. The Lord allowed men to try it for 6,000 years. The Lord's ways are as high as the heavens above the ways of men, exceeding abundantly greater than we can imagine Isa. 55:9; Eph. 3:20. We need agape love, every spiritual blessing in Christ, the Father of all mercies, wonderful counselor, the Prince of Peace Isa. 55:9ff. Eph. 3:20. Men will not get through the next approximately 42 years of Christian spiritual warfare if we can't transform our minds and learn to love our brethren as ourselves. We need the Sword of the Spirit - the Word of Elohim. Can you hear the Lord knocking? We will have it all in 2065AD!





The timeline of the New Testament is mostly the same timeline that precedes the second coming of the Lord; Joel 2: Acts 2:17-21; Dan. 2:44; Micah 7:15; 1 Cor. 13:9-12. We are in the timeline of the last three years of the Gospel accounts. Christ was murdered by the kingdoms of men who lived by the mega sword of Satan Rev. 6:2. He sacrificed Himself because of agape love to save us from ourselves Acts 2:40, and to bring peace to the world after His second coming in about 2065 AD.





The world is falling apart, especially for those who cannot repent. It will continue until it is done, and there is again peace on earth in about 2065AD. The same fire that will destroy the unrepentant wicked will make a new heaven and earth for the righteous Matt. 5:5; Eph. 2:7; 2 Pet. 3.



















