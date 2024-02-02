Prophecy Fulfilling in Canada: Tyrannical Trudeau in Trouble, Overreach Overruled

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Amanda as she shares Words from the Lord coming to pass. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's handling of the Canadian truck convoy protest during the pandemic has ignited a firestorm of criticism, with many accusing him of an abuse of power. Calls for Trudeau's resignation have intensified as citizens express concerns over alleged overreach and infringement on civil liberties. Tune in Feb. 1 at 5pm ET.
