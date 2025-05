Truth and Righteousness

Selling their birthright into the Kingdom of God.

God's people are destroyed for Lack of knowledge and ignorance of satan's devices.









NOTICES:-My email contact is [email protected]

-If you would like to keep in regular contact with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/RGpMUiVRF3mt/

-My Facebook messenger: https://www.facebook.com/JudyDaniel137777/

-My contact Number for WhatsApp, Viber or Telegram is 1 784 4921844