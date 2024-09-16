Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week September 9 - 15, 2024

▪️Over the past week, Russian troops launched a series of strikes on enemy facilities on the territory of Ukraine. In the Dnipro region, in Pavlograd, the production factory of UAVs was hit.

▪️Russian drones hit a command and control center, barracks and warehouses on the territory of the Uman airfield. Two Ukrainian SU-27s and foreign-made radar stations were also damaged.

▪️In the AFU-occupied part of the DPR, Russian troops worked on the enemy's temporary deployment point in Kramatorsk. A strike was also carried out on a repair base for AFU heavy equipment on the territory of a former driving school.

▪️In turn, Ukrainian forces again launched more than 140 drones at Russia's rear regions. In the Moscow region, drones attacked two apartment buildings in Ramenskoye, killing a civilian.

▪️Another of the targets of enemy attacks was Olenya airbase in Murmansk region, where the air defense system worked several times. None of the drones were able to reach the facility, all were successfully intercepted.

▪️As for the Kursk region, the counter-offensive of Russian troops began in the Korenevsky district. During the week at least ten settlements were liberated, including Snagost.

▪️In the Glushkovsky district, Ukrainian forces were able to establish control over the village of Novy Put. The presence of the AFU in the area of the Tetkino railroad station was also confirmed.

▪️In Sujansky District, Russian attack aircraft knocked Ukrainian formations out of several settlements. In Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, the AFU held the defense on the northern outskirts while Russian Armed Forces units take up positions in the forest belts on the approaches to the village.

#digest #Russia #Ukraine #video

@rybar