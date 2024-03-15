BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prepping Solutions - Dane Wigington - Chemtrails - Polymer Rain, 90 Second Alert
The Truth Shall Set You Free
The Truth Shall Set You Free
545 views • 03/15/2024

Prepare physically, spiritually, psychologically and mentally folks, many pre-planned 'Black Swan' events are coming. Reposted from:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgGqZl_plfg

If you have been vaxxed, I highly recommend you fully read the "Plandemic Warnings - Part 8" article below, pray the repentance prayer and do the detox protocols listed there. Only Jesus Christ can cancel the side-effects of these nefarious and diabolical vaccines. This might be your last chance.

https://444prophecynews.com/plandemic-warnings-part-8-ewm/

If you enjoyed this video clip, please consider sending a donation to the link below. More videos like this are coming. Stay tuned !


PAYPAL DEPOSIT EMAIL ADDRESS:

ewm2030(AT)proton.me


​MONERO (XMR) DEPOSIT ADDRESS:

89Ny2yqh5necBDcN8m1SfDHjsL2m2615xRLzdGqSeGUKhGvAZT27JVr1TFs8r93Hf4BHNFQb43x3t2FXu8XP6QTFEAgXC7E


​BITCOIN (BTC) DEPOSIT ADDRESS:

3PDecXopPQ43Gb5ptSz4DBdxffz1dv3bVw


​TETHER (USDT) (TRC20 NETWORK):

TEyeeMoQTyEQyisS7pyPPVp4jqaGs6ozP8


​LITECOIN (LTC) DEPOSIT ADDRESS:

LUXJrEBXPmnrc1ABsKKyUB66hSQGfWoPzD


​ETHERIUM (ETH) DEPOSIT ADDRESS:

0x9f6c55cc445a7bb68e27bde8ac043a179fc334c9


RIPPLE (XRP) DEPOSIT ADDRESS:

rNFugeoj3ZN8Wv6xhuLegUBBPXKCyWLRkB

RIPPLE (XRP) TAG ADDRESS:

1906971587


​​STELLAR (XLM) DEPOSIT ADDRESS:

GAJ4BSGJE6UQHZAZ5U5IUOABPDCYPKPS3RFS2NVNGFGFXGVQDLBQJW2P

STELLAR (XLM) DEPOSIT MEMO ADDRESS:

1888314131


Thanks, EWM2030

https://ewm2030.wixsite.com/ewm2030

https://twitter.com/ewm2030

https://brighteon.social/@endtimesmatrix

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ewm2030

https://www.bitchute.com/ewm2030/

https://rumble.com/user/EWM2030

https://odysee.com/@EW2030:7

https://444prophecynews.com/?s=EWM

