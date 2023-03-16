11-Year-Old Told To Leave Class For Not Believing There Are 73 Genders | Ep. 102

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An 11-year-old boy is forced to leave the classroom after a drag queen is brought in to teach a lesson on sex ed, telling the students they must leave if they don't believe there are at least 73 genders.
