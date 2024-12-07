CANCER SKYROCKETS AFTER VAX! - Fox News Host Dies From Turbo Cancer! - Humanity Under Attack

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the skyrocketing cancer rates as Fox News commentator and sometimes host Kelly Powers dies from brain cancer which had been in remission previous to the Covid vaccine.

Powers who was a doctor and talked about the Covid vaccine on Fox News had previously had heart failure following injection and then her cancer returned, taking over her brain.

Tragically, Powers leaves behind a young family.

In the face of this recent death, doctors are warning that we'll see a 72% increase in such cancers in the years to come yet they act as though it's anything BUT the Covid injections.

Moderna admitted that their injections cause cancer. So has Pfizer. UK surgeons are warning of a massive increase in strange new forms of cancer following injection. It's impossible to deny any of this at this point and it's going to continue with the push for Bird Flu "vaccines" and the increase in wireless technology across the board.





