Redmi note 10 PRO big disappointment

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCfPh6XAUrs

The phone is just super for its money, but the camera works with marriage.Some test shots on Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Video in LOG it turns out to be defective. Absolutely, where it is impossible to watch, I threw out the frames. Left two, where the marriage is not so visible.

In the photo there are incomprehensible stripes.

After updating everything to the latest - they have become less pronounced, but there.

In the photo, between the window and the balcony, stripes are visible on the plain wall, which in reality are not.

Video in professional mode in LOG profile does not work. It is recorded with motion stratification.

I asked a friend to check, who has the same phone, and there are the same problems in LOG.





Redmi Note 10 Pro camera test

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uKhN2ey6kKg

(normally)





