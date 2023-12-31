Create New Account
BIG FIREFIGHT Between Cartel & Mexican Military South of Lukeville, Arizona POE
Published 2 months ago

This is the longer video of the gun fight between the Cartel and GOM in Sonoyta, Mexico, only about a half a mile Southwest of the Lukeville, Arizona Port of Entry.

Original Video Link ➡️ https://twitter.com/JohnE_Fabb/status/1740962932631241211

