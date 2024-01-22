Create New Account
BlackPilledHam - another problem with un-named bluetooth MAC addresses according to the FCC
Published a month ago

BlackPilledHAM -- "ALSO, I FORGOT TO MENTION THAT THE FCC REP STATED THAT ONLY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, LIKE MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS FOR EXAMPLE LIKE A CNC MACHINE MAY HAVE UN-NAMED BLE MAC ADDRESS BUT IT IS NOT RECCOMENDED BUT NOT AGAINST THE RULES. THAT IN THOSE CIRCUMSTANCES, THE RULE IS A DISTANCE TO PUBLIC ACCESS - MEANING, YOU CANT SEE THEM FROM YOUR DEVICE FROM A PUBLIC AREA. THAT ANY DEVICE LIKE A BLUETOOTH HEADSET, A CAR, ANYTHING THAT YOU CAN CONNECT TO WITH A PHONE OR OTHER DEVICE VIA BLUETOOTH, YOU CANT HAVE UN-NAMED MAC ADDRESS."

Mirrored - Mark The AntiSatan

Keywords
fccmac addressesble

