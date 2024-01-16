VENEZUELA - Maduro has a Message for Milei - "You were Put in ARGENTINA to Destroy All... to Colonize and Deliver it on its Knees to US Imperialism"

Maduro has a Message for Milei

"A message to Javier Milei...

...You were put in Argentina to destroy the rule of law, destroy the State, destroy all social and labor rights, destroy the national economy and to colonize Argentina and deliver it on its knees to US imperialism...

...You are a mistake in the history of Argentina"

Adding this: MADURO: "This year 2024, we have been invited to the BRICS summit in Russia. We have the certain aspiration that Venezuela will enter the BRICS"