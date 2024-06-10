BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 10/6/2024
DFlirt
DFlirt
31 views • 7 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week The Satanic cult is real fam, and Ian Carroll is gonna articulate how we know and what they do. That's gonna take us into more about the Diddy situation. Could Jay Z be next? The X Files are up after that, and then: you think our CIA rigs elections all over the world, just not in this country?? We'll break that down. We'll follow that up with some Top Stories and as usual, we'll end up with the fun stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


OMG MSNBC https://x.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1841960488403423691Robby


Starbuck - Toyota https://x.com/robbystarbuck/status/1841935838026072338


Piers Morgan - Jaguar Wright

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WmV7kaxz6I&t=86s


Worldwide Satanic Cult

https://x.com/KONCRETE/status/1832936262329577934


Brendan Carr - FCC Decision https://x.com/BrendanCarrFCC/status/1840760199801397549


Meta Smart Glasses https://x.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1841908532398194702

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1iWCqmaOUKhKjcKSktIwC3NNANoFP7vPsRvcbOIup_BA/edit?pli=1


The Discovery https://x.com/Unexplained2020/status/1841779941559394814

