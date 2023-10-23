EPOCH TV | Inside the CCP’s Network of Dormant Spies

EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders with Jan Jekielek:

In this episode, I sit down with one of my personal heroes, Michel Juneau-Katsuya, the former Asia-Pacific Bureau Chief of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

Over two decades ago, he authored the classified report dubbed Sidewinder, which uncovered for the first time the true depths of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) infiltration in the West and the workings of the unholy trinity, namely how Chinese intelligence, wealthy Chinese tycoons, and criminal triads work together.

But “it became obvious that nobody wanted to hear about it,” Mr. Juneau-Katsuya says. “We were ordered to destroy the report, destroy our research notes.”

The report never would have seen the light of day if it wasn’t leaked to the public. But its findings were soon overshadowed by the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

What Mr. Juneau-Katsuya discovered forms the basis of the new book, “The Mosaic Effect: How the Chinese Communist Party Started a Hybrid War in America’s Backyard.”

In this episode, Mr. Juneau-Katsuya breaks down the inner workings of CCP intelligence operations in the West.

“Bottom fish feeders are basically people who are sent from China to come work in the Western world…For the first years that they will be there, they will do nothing, absolutely nothing. They have to be perfect citizens for five years for 10 years. And then one day they receive a phone call and boom, they are activated. But for five or ten years, they've done nothing, not even getting a parking ticket. They probably got their security clearance. They probably went up the ladder…"





Former Canadian intelligence official Michel Juneau-Katsuya was one of the first to uncover the true depths of CCP infiltration in the 1990s.





