Looking for a natural insect repellent? Try Oregano Essential Oil

You can also add a few drops of Health Ranger’s Organic Oregano Essential oil to your favorite shampoo or conditioner to support strong, healthy and shiny hair. Alternatively, you can dilute a couple of drops with a carrier oil and massage the mixture into your scalp after bathing.
Shop at HealthRangerStore.com.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.