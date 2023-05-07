BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
観ておいた方が良いこと ∞ 大変革（下記）
w₊w₊w＝?
34 followers
79 views • 05/07/2023

日本においては全ての人に毎月22万～26万円が一生涯。その後1年経つと年間900万程に。全ての人の生活の困窮が無くなります。

【UBI=Universal basic income】

https://t.me/NESARAandGESARA/135673

https://marilynjwilliams.com/more-gold-than-you-can-imagine-found-in-the-tunnel/#:~:text=Running%20from%20Vatican%20City%2C%20and,underneath%20both%%2020land%EF%BC%8520and%EF%BC%8520water

【テキサス州、ゲサラへ向け法案を可決】 https://twitter.com/naoyafujiwara/status/1654983325046685696?s=12&t=0kVhFazwNcWwuigocf1DeA


【支払いはどうなりますか？】

間もなく全ての人に新時代の端末が郵便局より無料配達となる。

その端末が1人1人の口座となり、それで支払う事も出来るし、引きだすことも出来る。

https://www.brighteon.com/d2fa73d1-0dcb-4121-ba14-1a93679a7d78

https://www.brighteon.com/0c2dce4f-c7c5-4816-b7cf-f5a5b5e50e15


ヴァチカンから押収した金塊

https://twitter.com/Rie52656750/status/1356504286776098816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1356504286776098816%7Ctwgr%5E01fb9228b56f49498d61f32dd66a19bcf48faf7f%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftyuuta1.com%2Fwadai76%2F

